NAB Las Vegas Going Virtual In April, Not Being Rescheduled; Focus On New York Show Later In Year

NAB CEO Gordon Smith introduced Friday that the 2020 Las Vegas present will happen in digital kind in April as a digital providing referred to as NAB Show Specific and that preparations are underway to boost the NAB Show New York later this yr.

In response to at this time’s announcement, Tim Shoulder, the President of Grass Valley stated, “We’re thrilled to affix NAB at this yr’s present in New York, and sit up for having a big presence there. Like so many in our trade, we understood the troublesome determination NAB needed to make relating to the Las Vegas present, however we’re optimistic that the New York present will probably be a unbelievable expertise for distributors and attendees alike.”

Right here’s Gordon Smith’s letter:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very unprecedented scenario all over the world. Our ideas are with those that have been immediately affected by the virus, and all of those that are battling the ramifications of this world well being disaster.

On the Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters, we consider it’s our duty to assist cease the unfold of COVID-19, and put the well being and security of our present neighborhood first. In the week since saying that we are going to not transfer ahead with the NAB Show in April, the panorama has continued to shift dramatically with main sports activities leagues, college districts, and different companies across the nation suspending operations. The governor of Nevada has additionally made the choice to shut all nonessential enterprise operations within the state. Nationwide authorities are imploring People to telework wherever doable.

Whereas we acknowledge that a lot of our present neighborhood is concentrated on different points in the mean time, we’ve got heard from lots of you during the last week who’re looking forward to an replace on our plans. For that cause, we wished to convey now that, in gentle of the present circumstances, it’s not possible to carry a rescheduled 2020 NAB Show this yr. We are going to as a substitute proceed with a two-pronged method to ship as a lot worth as doable beneath these circumstances to our exhibitors, companions, and the printed trade as a complete.

First, we’re exploring a variety of methods to carry the trade collectively on-line, each within the brief and long run. We all know from a few years of serving the neighborhood with face-to-face occasions, that connectivity is important to the well being and success of the trade. That’s why we’re excited to announce NAB Show Specific, focused to launch in April 2020. This digital expertise will present a conduit for our exhibitors to share product data, bulletins and demos, in addition to ship academic content material from the unique number of programming slated for the reside present in Las Vegas, and create alternatives for the neighborhood to work together nearly—all of which provides as much as one thing that brings the NAB Show neighborhood collectively in a brand new means.

Second, we will probably be enhancing NAB Show New York with new applications, companions, and experiences. We now have already had quite a few conversations with present companions about increasing their participation, and have heard from quite a few exhibitors curious about enhancing their presence at this fall’s present. NAB Show New York represents the perfect alternative for firms to announce and showcase their newest improvements and comes at an ideal time for the trade to collect face-to-face to restart, refocus, and reengage as we transfer ahead collectively.

We could have extra to say about these efforts within the coming weeks. It is a distinctive and difficult scenario, however we’re dedicated to working onerous to ship as a lot worth as doable.

We’re additionally dedicated to being an lively a part of the answer to the present disaster within the months forward. Final week we launched a brand new public service announcement marketing campaign on radio and tv that can present essential data to maintain communities secure. The PSAs are a part of a complete Coronavirus Response Toolkit that we’ve got made obtainable on-line to assist broadcasters precisely cowl the pandemic and put together for the menace it poses to their employees, communities, and companies. We’ll be doing extra within the weeks to return to harness the facility of our trade as a pressure for good in these troublesome occasions.

As we transfer ahead, we’ll hold an open line of communication with our present neighborhood, and sit up for partaking with you all year long. We’ve already begun planning for our 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which can happen April 11-14th, and we hope you’ll be part of us then, in addition to this fall.

We sit up for connecting with you, and hope that you just and your family members stay secure within the months to return.