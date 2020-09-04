‘My house is yours’ opens season traveling to La Palma with Lydia Lozano

Lydia lozano, collaborator of Save me and one of the most popular faces on national television will be the star of the first edition of the new season of My house is yours, than Telecinco premieres this Friday.

By first time in the history of the format, all the installments of the same season do not have as main stage neither the house of Bertín Osborne nor that of his guests, but natural and urban landscapes that have had a special meaning for the characters who star in each edition of the program on a personal or professional level.

In the next installments of My house is yours, Osborne travels to Formentera, Valladolid and Andalusia to meet guests like Jesus Vazquez, The designer Vicky Martin Berrocal and the actress Concha Velasco, which recall the most important moments of their lives accompanied by family and friends.

Bertín Osborne talks with Lydia Lozano on La Palma

Bertín Osborne’s first destination is the Canary Island of La Palma, where awaits you Lydia lozano. Along with it, he runs through spectacular enclaves of this natural paradise, which is home to imposing volcanoes, deep forests and spectacular black sand beaches.

The Madrid journalist reveals Osborne how he lived the golden age of the social chronicle on television and his professional evolution, in which he went from working as a paparazzi to making a name for himself in the social gatherings of the heart. In addition, it openly addresses the controversy generated over the disappearance of the first-born of the singers Albano and Romina, acknowledging having given “A great professional slap”.

Also, Lydia confesses to having been a woman in love until it came into her life Carlos García-San Miguel and Rodríguez de Partearroyo, known as Charly, the architect she married 30 years ago. She also tells that an old boyfriend left her for talkative and explains exclusively how her first meeting with Charly was.

Also, Carmita, Lydia’s aunt, treat Osborne with a typical Canarian lunch based on typical La Palma cheeses, octopus and ‘wrinkled’ potatoes who joins Rosa, a close friend of the journalist. You also get a surprise with the arrival of Conchita, the polygraphist of Save me, which reveals some of the great secrets of the collaborator.

