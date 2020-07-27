‘My first kiss 3’: the film is confirmed and already has a release date on Netflix

Followers of Mi primer beso are still savoring the second part when Netflix has announced that the third installment is already filmed and that it will arrive on the platform in 2021, revealing a secret that no one knew.

The actor Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn in fiction) expressed it better than anyone: “It has been a difficult secret to hide“And so much, because although My first kiss It has not received very good reviews from professionals, it has become a phenomenon teenager very successful, and both the first and second part of the saga have become two of the most viewed products on the platform, especially on its opening weekends.

Without much waiting, with My first kiss 3 already in post-production, fans of the saga based on the novels of Beth Reekles they will be able to enjoy the third installment in 2021. Surely with the cliffhanger that closes the second film they are looking forward to that moment.

The end of ‘My first kiss 2’

If you do not want to find out about the plot, if you have not seen the movie, we will let you know that from now on there will be SPOILERS. Elle Evans, who must make decisions about college, confronts her long-distance relationship with Noah Flynn, who is leaving for Harvard, her changing relationship with her best friend Lee and how she feels about a charismatic new classmate named Marco ( Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Elle’s heart is divided between Noah and a new student: Marco, who will manage to attract her attention from the first moment. However, this will trigger several doubts in your boyfriend.

One of the most surprising moments in the film is when Noah witnesses the kiss between his girlfriend and Marco, and although we expected a wilder reaction, he only leaves disappointed.

