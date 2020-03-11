‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Fans share Whitney moments that look scripted and wonder if the whole show is fake

Whitney Thore has at all times been upfront and vocal about her ideas on physique positivity and her time on the show displays simply that. Whitney acquired the supply to do the show after she uploaded a video on social media of her dancing and since then, her life has modified endlessly.

Whereas the show hopes to make folks extra comfy and assured of their pores and skin, viewers have not too long ago began choosing up cues that would possibly make them consider that the show is fake.

It began when one Reddit person uploaded an image that was taken from Season four of the show. In that explicit episode, Whitney was overlaying the pleasure parade when she was approached by an individual from the crowd.

The imply man instructed Whitney that it was an excellent factor she was engaged on the radio as a result of folks wouldn’t have been capable of see her on TV. Whereas there is little question that the remark was uncalled for, followers had been shocked when the person identified that the man who had made the remark was carrying a microphone.

Seeing this, viewers began pondering if all this was staged and executed simply to boost the actuality show. Nevertheless, this was not the solely occasion that was identified by eagle-eyed followers of the show. The Reddit thread identified a sequence of examples as to why the show may very well be fake.

One other person shared about an occasion on the show during which Whitney had gone for a tour when her VR had been vandalized. The vandals wrote “Fat B****h” on her VR however folks questioned how conveniently all this was written on the graphical sticker that may very well be simply eliminated and not the half the place her face was positioned.

These examples upset ardent followers as they doubted the credibility of the show. Whereas many acknowledged the reality that Whitney might need needed to face an analogous scenario in actuality, they didn’t suppose it was proper to plant folks only for the sake of boosting the show’s rankings.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ airs on Tuesdays at eight pm ET on TLC.

