Musicians Union President Calls On Government To Step Up To Help The Industry’s Suddenly Unemployed

Hundreds of unionized musicians are abruptly out of labor on account of the continued coronavirus shutdown, and AFM president Ray Hair says that native, state and federal governments have to step up and shield them and 1000’s of different abruptly unemployed leisure trade staff.

Right here’s the assertion he launched tonight:

“As occasions associated to the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic evolve, emergency declarations in lots of places have banned all however small-sized public gatherings in an effort to guard households, save lives and stop the unfold of the illness. These actions have led to the shuttering of huge, medium, and small venues, sporting services, and the preemption of dwell media manufacturing involving studio audiences. This has prompted the widespread cancellation of concert events, reveals, theatrical productions, festivals, and musical performances of each type—all of which have inflicted disastrous financial results upon performers who usually dwell gig to gig, and who deliver pleasure to the world wherever teams are gathered.

“Tens of 1000’s of musicians and others have abruptly discovered themselves with out earnings, with out the means to feed and shield their households, and who could lose healthcare protection due these shutdowns. As we speak, a state of nationwide emergency has been declared which frees up $50 billion in federal funds to be used in response to the accelerating surge of infections. When contemplating funding help and aid for working folks, Congress and state and native lawmakers ought to pay specific consideration to those that work and carry out within the leisure trade, whose gigs have gone darkish and who’re bearing the monetary brunt of those shutdowns probably the most.”