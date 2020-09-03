‘Mulan’: the heroine comes to life on Disney Plus

As expected as it is controversial, comes the live action version of Mulan. And he does it on Friday the 4th in service in streaming, Disney + experiment that represents a turning point in the film industry. The users of the platform will be able to enjoy the film for 21.99 euros, in high quality and as many times as they want. The rest of the subscribers will have to wait.

The Chinese legend of the heroine emerged from a 6th century poem transcends formats and comes to life with Hua Mulan, the young woman who impersonates her ailing father when the Imperial Army demands that one man for each family be enlisted to fight the Huns.

With a budget of 200 million dollars, Disney + takes more liberties than in the 1998 classic. It replaces the Mushu dragon, which the Asian public did not like, with a phoenix, symbol of the empress and fidelity. And it reinforces this approach with an entirely Chinese cast.

A severe casting

Yifei Liu plays Mulan. This popular television actress, born in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic and where Mulan Mountain is located, is an expert in wuxia, a genre of martial arts fiction. She was chosen from a thousand candidates. “The casting was very tough,” says the director, New Zealand Niki Caro. We knew it was her because of her incredible spirit and work ethic. ” It appears in ninety percent of the action scenes: on horseback, acrobatic jumps, sword fights….

This stroke of fate is completed with the construction of the character. The legend’s feminist message remains, much to the liking of the millennials who grew up with the warrior, but Mulan doubts her loyalty. “Who’s hiding in my armor?”, Christina Aguilera sings on the soundtrack, which she repeats with Disney.

And in this renewed universe appear Xiu, his sister (Xana Tang); Commander Tung (Donnie Yen), and the evil Xian Lang (Gong Li) and Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee).

