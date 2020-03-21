‘MTV Unplugged’ Debuts A Special Edition Featuring Stars At Home, Starting With Wyclef Jean

MTV Unplugged is connecting with musicians who’re quarantined to carry forth a sequence of at-home performances. The sequence is obtainable on MTV YouTube, Instagram and Twitter beginning right this moment.

Already on faucet is a mini-concert within the MTV Unplugged at Residence sequence options Grammy winner and platinum promoting artist Wyclef Jean. Different artists are anticipated to be introduced quickly.

The sequence, as the printed sequence did, will function stripped-down acoustic units from artists performing their best hits.

The launch coincides with MTV’s #AloneTogether marketing campaign, a worldwide social media initiative that educates younger individuals on the significance of social distancing with a purpose to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the primary version above