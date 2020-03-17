MTV, Comedy Central & Other ViacomCBS Brands Launch Social Distancing Campaign #AloneTogether

It’s the brand new regular — for now, a minimum of — and ViacomCBS’ Leisure & Youth Brands are teaming to boost consciousness about social distancing.

MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, CMT and VH1 have joined forces with the Advert Council for #AloneTogether, a nationwide marketing campaign to advertise security and unity within the coronavirus period. Watch the primary PSA above.

Among the many celebrities collaborating within the marketing campaign are people from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Schitt’s Creek, Jersey Shore Trip and Black Ink Crew. Comedy Central late-night hosts Trevor Noah and David Spade are also featured. The content material will probably be shared amongst their collective half-billion-plus social media followers.

ViacomCBS describes #AloneTogether as a nationwide social- and talent-led marketing campaign that educates audiences on the significance of social distancing and drives unity by leisure. “A give attention to psychological well being is an important a part of the hassle, underscoring that social distancing doesn’t imply social isolation,” it mentioned.

The marketing campaign additionally additionally will probably be tailor-made and supported by Nickelodeon, BET, CBS and CBS All-Entry, Awesomeness, Pluto TV and Showtime. The open-source mannequin is designed to broaden throughout ViacomCBS and past.