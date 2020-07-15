Movistar releases ‘The Mystery of Pale Horse’, a miniseries by Agatha Christie

The plot begins in 1961, Mark Easterbrook is a wealthy antiquarian who has it all: business success, a beautiful wife, and a perfect home. Well it’s clear that this can’t be true because The mystery of Pale Horse is an adaptation of a novel by Agatha Christie and therefore everything has to be twisted: without a corpse there is no history. And how will Mark Easterbrook’s life be complicated tonight at 10pm at # 0?

The man is still saddened by the death of Delphine, his first wife. And, when everything is going more or less well, they tell him that his name was written on the shoe of a woman found dead. When other people start to die, Mark will have no choice but to investigate what is happening.









Rufus Sewell, star of the two-episode miniseries. (bbc)



This takes you to the town of Much Deeping, which hides ancient traditions, ghoulish rituals, strange beliefs, and in which three witches inhabit a mansion called The Pale Horse..

Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) leads the cast featuring Kaya Scodelario, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer, Ellen Robertson, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd Hughes and Georgina Campbell, with Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim and Kathy Kiera Clarke as the three haunting witches.

Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse Mystery is a two episode miniseries that Movistar premieres suddenly this Tuesday at 10pm at # 0 and that, as happened with Tragic Innocence, The mystery of the railway guide and Diez Negritos, will be available in the service on demand.















