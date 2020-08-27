Movie premieres: these are the movies coming to Netflix in September 2020

The efforts of the company at the cinematographic level have been noticed little by little and have carried out many original premieres highly anticipated. Among them, we find The Devil All The Time, in which many actors played roles that suffered the psychological consequences of war in the sixties. We will also find the Spanish film The practitioner, starring Mario Casas.
You can also check the premiere series that arrive on Netflix in September.
‘I’m thinking of quitting’ (September 4)
Inspired by the homonymous novel by Iain Reid, this is the new of Charlie kaufman, screenwriter of Forget about me, How to be John Malkovich and Chaos Walking (whose premiere is scheduled for January 22, 2021) and director of Synecdoche, New York and Anomaly. It is a psychological thriller that critics present as one of the great auteur films of the year.
The plot of I’m thinking of quitting focuses on a young woman (Jessie Buckley) that despite having doubts about the relationship with his recent partner (Jesse Plemons, Todd in Breaking Bad) goes on a journey to meet his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). The four are trapped together because of a snowstorm and strange things start to happen that make the young woman question everything she thought she knew about her boyfriend and even about herself.
‘Guapis’ (September 9)
A film that is destined to create controversy on Netflix. The film opens on September 9, but a user of the platform saw the poster chosen by the platform and the synopsis and establish his verdict. The image is that of some girls dancing in costumes that do not match those of girls of their age. Neither are their poses. The synopsis read as follows: “Amy is 11 years old and is blown away by a girl dance group. To join them, she begins to explore her femininity, challenging her family’s traditions ”.
The bomb exploded, the comments went viral and the hashtags #netflixpedofilia and #boicotNetflix became Trending Topic. Nobody waited to see the film, neither did they ask for explanations, or they asked the know-it-all Google to see what that ‘Mignonnes‘.
The film won the award for Best Direction in the Sundance Festival.
‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ (September 10)
Two years after defeating a satanic cult run by his nanny Bee, Cole is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when the old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.
A sequel to the horror comedy by Netflix ‘The Babysitter’, which was a hit of 2017.
‘The devil at all hours’ (16 September)
Desperate to save his wife, Willard Russell (Robert Pattinson) turns his prayers into a sacrifice. Russel’s actions take his son Arvin (Tom Holland) from being abused in high school to becoming a man who knows when and how to take action. Events in Knockemstiff, Ohio unleash a storm of faith, violence, and redemption that unfolds over two decades. Based on the novel by Donald Roy Pollock.
Antonio Campos (‘Simon Killer’, ‘Christine’) adapts Ray Pollock in this promising version that features Robert Pattinson and Tom holland as head of a magnificent cast in which we will also see Bill Skarsgård, Mia wasikowska, Jason clarke, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough and Mia goth.
‘The Practitioner’ (September 16)
Ángel (Mario Casas) works as a technician in health emergencies aboard an ambulance. After suffering a serious accident, his life with Vane (Déborah François) begins to unravel. Obsessed with the idea that she is unfaithful to him, he will turn his life into a hell from which it will be difficult to escape.
A psychological thriller starring Mario Casas (Home goodbye), directed by Carles torras (Callback, Open 24h, Trash, Young) and produced by Miguel Ruz and the filmmaker himself
‘Enola Holmes’ (September 23)
“When Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister Enola discovers that her mother has disappeared, she does not hesitate to undertake her search. She will have to use all her detective skills so that her famous brother does not find her. And to unravel the conspiracy around a mysterious young lord, “says the film’s official synopsis.
The movie is starring Millie Bobby Brown (Enola), Sam Claflin (Mycroft), Henry Cavill (Sherlock) and Helena Bonham-Carter (Eudoria), which will give life to this film set in England in 1884.
