Movie premieres: these are the movies coming to Netflix in September 2020

‘Guapis’ (September 9)

A film that is destined to create controversy on Netflix. The film opens on September 9, but a user of the platform saw the poster chosen by the platform and the synopsis and establish his verdict. The image is that of some girls dancing in costumes that do not match those of girls of their age. Neither are their poses. The synopsis read as follows: “Amy is 11 years old and is blown away by a girl dance group. To join them, she begins to explore her femininity, challenging her family’s traditions ”.

The bomb exploded, the comments went viral and the hashtags #netflixpedofilia and #boicotNetflix became Trending Topic. Nobody waited to see the film, neither did they ask for explanations, or they asked the know-it-all Google to see what that ‘Mignonnes‘.

The film won the award for Best Direction in the Sundance Festival.