Montana boy beaten to death by family seen being hit on buttocks, hosed with water in torture videos

GALLATIN COUNTY, MONTANA: New textual content messages and videos obtained by investigators present how a 12-year-old Montana boy who was beaten to death was tortured — emotionally and bodily — in the previous months. MEA WorldWide (MEAWW) beforehand reported that grandparents James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, in addition to 14-year-old uncle James Sasser III, had been arrested in connection to the disturbing death of James ‘Alex’ Hurley.

Hurley was discovered useless on the lounge ground of his grandparents’ Montana residence on February three after he spent the evening mumbling and moaning in ache. No one sought medical assist for the boy, who had bruising throughout his physique and died from trauma to the pinnacle.

Hurley had been despatched to Montana by his mom to reside with his father. In accordance to a prison criticism from the Gallatin County Lawyer’s Workplace, Hurley’s mom lives in Texas. His father had died in 2018 and so he ended up dwelling with his grandparents and uncle, the criticism revealed.

The 12-year-old had reportedly been kicked in the pinnacle a number of instances by Sasser III, who’s six-feet-tall and weighs 300 kilos, in the 24 to 36 hours earlier than his death, although his distress dates a lot farther again.

In a textual content message, Hurley’s 18-year-old aunt Madison texted her boyfriend that the boy may “go die in the woods” and stated he was “a chunk of (crap) off of my f**king shoe.”

Investigators have additionally discovered a number of videos of the 12-year-old being tortured by the family earlier than his death.

A December 12, 2019, video from Batts’ cellphone exhibits the boy doing pressured leaping jacks whereas holding his buttocks and crying to go to the toilet as his grandmother mocks him.

A number of videos present him being pressured to sit in opposition to the wall or door to the storage in a squat place, whereas in a Jan 10, 2020 video, a bigger male hits him with a chunk of wooden as he screams about committing suicide.

In one other disturbing punishment meted out on January 27, 2020, Hurley was made to sit half-naked in entrance of followers and was sprayed with water. Batts is alleged to have commented, ‘that’s what they do with cats, proper?’

In an analogous Jan 17 video, Batts tells him, “Oh, you’re not even a human, you’re some type of factor.” The family has tried to lay the blame for Hurley’s death on the 12-year-old himself and claimed he had been “more and more problematic” since his father died two years in the past following an ATV accident that left him paralyzed.

Batts claimed the younger boy was stealing from shops, his family, and consuming alcohol. She additionally claimed she had to pull him out of college as a result of he had gotten into bother for groping a lady, an allegation that West Yellowstone college superintendent Kevin Flanagan stated he didn’t learn about.

The remainder of the accused equally stated Hurley was problematic and violent. Describing his conduct as “erratic,” they stated he was self-harming and had tried to damage himself and others on a number of events, and revealed he had complained of listening to voices telling him to kill individuals. The grandparents stated they documented the boy’s actions on video in order to show he wanted assist to behavioral specialists.

Sasser Jr. has been charged with deliberate murder whereas Batts has been charged with prison little one endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, and strangulation of a companion or family member and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Gage Roush, 18, a family acquaintance, has additionally been arrested in connection to Hurley’s death and has been charged with felony assault on a minor. As per courtroom paperwork, Roush who’s a family buddy could possibly be seen on cellular phone footage beating up Hurley utilizing a paddle.

Sasser III, who has been additionally charged with deliberate murder has entered a not responsible plea in connection to his 12-year-old nephew’s death, whereas Sasser Jr., Batts, and Roush are but to enter their pleas.

