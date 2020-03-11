Monica Sends Pulse Racing With New Photos Featuring A Fierce Dog That Matches Her Stunning Look

Singer and songwriter Monica has at all times been on prime of the style sport, and she or he has as soon as extra completed it once more.

The diva took to social media, and she or he posted a couple of beautiful but horny images the place she is carrying a brown camo jacket and matching hat.

The singer accomplished the look with a pair of thigh-high brown boots. The truth TV star was accompanied by a brown and white canine that matched her outfit completely.

Followers referred to as the star of the VH1 actuality present, T.I. & Tiny: Pals and Household Hustle, an icon.

One individual mentioned: “The colour coordination is all the pieces right here !!! 😍😍😍😍”

One other commenter claimed: “I swear God broke the mould with this one! Monica is the definition of an actual one. 🌹She’s so Iconic 😍.”

This follower acknowledged: “Should you don’t get a vogue marketing campaign, I’m gonna throw my telephone…then decide it up as a result of I don’t wish to miss any of your wonderful pics #covergirl.”

The singer is selling her forthcoming album, Chapter 38, and she or he mentioned this about her divorce from former NBA participant Shannon Brown.

She defined: “I’m not ashamed of what’s occurring in my life. I simply assume as a result of I nonetheless have such a love and respect, even for Shannon, that there are particular issues which can be simply not up for dialogue. We don’t should be collectively to respect each other. We don’t should be collectively to uplift each other and be sure that my children at all times see that mother is trying ahead to you having a relationship [with dad] endlessly and ever. Something I can do to actually help in ensuring it continues to be all the pieces that it’s at all times been, that’s what I’m going to do.”

She added: “I used to be very adamant [about not filming my divorce.] It doesn’t imply everyone listened. However I used to be very adamant. It was additionally why I used to be fairly reluctant about placing something out at first. Then I mentioned, ‘I received’t let my private life maintain up the music.’ However I by no means need folks to merge the 2. See, I’m extremely offended with even the thought that it’s for a storyline. That’s not how I roll, and that’s by no means been the case. However that’s not sufficient sensationalism for lots of locations. They need one thing else. They need the drama. “

Some say the previous couple may nonetheless reconcile.



