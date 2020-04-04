Money Heist season 4: New Trailer, Release Date, Plot [Latest Updates]

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist is a Spanish internet sequence on Netflix. The present grew to become an prompt hit among the many followers and is ready to launch it’s the fourth season this 12 months.

With the official trailer for the subsequent season being launched, the followers actually can’t maintain calm any extra.

So, what do we all know to this point?

Season 3

Season Three was all about saving Rio. Rio will get captured by the federal government, and the workforce comes collectively as soon as extra to save lots of him. The Professor plans a heist, this time at Financial institution of Spain, to drive Europol at hand over Rio. The plan is considerably profitable with Rio being launched, and he enters the financial institution to rejoin his former workforce members and girlfriend, Tokyo.

Tokyo is elated, however her happiness id short-lived as Rio ends their relationship.

The season ended with Nairobi getting shot by the police whereas the theft is occurring. This can be a diversion, and whereas the gang is preoccupied together with her, they plan a break-in.

On the skin, Raquel, or Lisbon, is captured by the police, and the Professor hears a gunshot on the radio. He believes that Lisbon has been executed, and turns into distraught. On the final second, he composes himself and tells Palermo:

“Palermo, this isn’t a theft or a problem to the system. That is warfare. Act accordingly.”

Palermo declares DEFCON 2, Tokyo, and Rio take their positions on the entrance with RPG-7s and blow up the oncoming armored car, destroying it. The top exhibits Nairobi within the arms or Helsinki, blood spewing from her chest. Additionally it is revealed that Raquel didn’t die. Her execution was faked, simply to lure The Professor out of his hiding.

A trailer for the subsequent season has been launched.

In the event you haven’t caught it but, right here’s a hyperlink:

The trailer exhibits the gang attempting to function on Nairobi to stabilize her. Her destiny seems bleak, given her bullet wound, and the Professor’s plan is seemingly up within the air with the brand new police negotiator firmly in management.

Contained in the police van, Raquel enters in her tactical gear. Alicia tells her she will both go to jail for 30 years, or she might help them catch the robbers contained in the financial institution.

They’re, in fact, nonetheless in pursuit of her household to achieve extra leverage over her.

Raquel is put in an unattainable scenario, the place she wants to decide on between the love of her life and her mom and daughter.

Will she betray the gang? We’ll simply have to attend and see.

Solid

The entire important solid can be again for the subsequent season, together with Pedro Alonso, to play the deceased Berlin.

The brand new addition from season 3, Najwa Nimri may even be again to play Alicia Sierra, the most recent negotiator who’s inflicting the plans to go haywire.

Release Date

The wait can be over in 10 days, with the subsequent season popping out on April 3, 2020. Until then, keep tuned, and we can be again with extra newest updates.