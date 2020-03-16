‘Modern Family’s Beloved French Bulldog Beatrice Dies After Series Finale Wrap

Beatrice, the beloved French bulldog who performed Stella on Fashionable Household, has died. The pet pooch of the Pritchett-Delgado household died abruptly, simply days after the collection wrapped manufacturing on its remaining season. Her explanation for loss of life will not be recognized.

Beatrice portrayed Stella starting within the collection’ fourth season via its remaining season 11. The lovely pooch was seen simply weeks in the past posing for images on the TCA winter press tour.

Stella, launched within the “Good Cop Unhealthy Canine” episode, belonged to Guillermo, an inventor performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Within the episode, Jay Pritchett, performed by Ed O’Neill, satisfied Guillermo to return to high school, and Guillermo gave Stella to the Pritchett household because of this.

Jay wasn’t a fan of Stella at first, however ultimately fell in love and was seen fawning over the canine much more ceaselessly than his spouse Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Beatrice was the second canine to play Stella on the present. She was the understudy to authentic canine actor Brigitte till 2012.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who starred as Mitchell Pritchett on the present, is amongst those that paid tribute to Beatrice on social media.

“Relaxation In Peace candy Beatrice. We love you a lot,” tweeted Ferguson. It was adopted by a crying emoji.