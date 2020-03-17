‘Mirbat’: SAS Vet Turned Filmmaker Tom Petch Lines Up Movie About Fallen Brit-Fijian Soldier; ‘Next Goal Wins’ Actor Uli Latukefu Leads Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Former SAS soldier turned filmmaker Tom Petch (The Patrol) is lining up a movie about British-Fijian soldier Talaiasi ‘Laba’ Labalaba, who died on the Battle of Mirbat in Oman in 1972 after holding off tons of of insurgents for hours.

Connected to the movie are Marco Polo and Alien: Covenant actor Uli Latukefu as ‘Laba’, Lasarus Ratuere (Ghost In The Shell), Tom Brittney (Grantchester) and Michael Maloney (The Trial Of Christine Keeler), who will play former Brit Prime Minister Edward Heath, a personality he lately performed in Netflix’s The Crown.

Latukefu lately wrapped on Taika Waiti’s soccer comedy Subsequent Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

Labalaba was a part of a staff of 9 SAS troopers based mostly exterior Mirbat. They had been a part of a secret navy operation with an obligation to guard the Sultan of Oman from a gaggle of Marxist guerrillas. In the future earlier than they had been as a result of go house, the group had been attacked. Understanding the unit was hopelessly outnumbered, Labalaba ran tons of of yards underneath hearth to achieve a 25-pounder artillery gun which is normally operated by 4 to 6 males. He held out for 2 and a half hours in opposition to tons of of fighters, repelling wave after wave of assaults. He was shot within the jaw and finally died when a bullet handed by way of his neck.

Associated Story Coronavirus: ‘Avatar’ Sequels Droop Filming In New Zealand

Labalaba is well-known in Fiji and in navy circles however to this present day stays little recognized among the many common public. Calls have lengthy been made for him to be awarded the Victoria Cross. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a statue devoted to the fallen soldier in 2018.

Petch and producer Saba Kia are producing for UK outfit Darkish Wave Movie. The duo had been lately on the EFM in Berlin to debate the £5M-budgeted venture with financiers and the film is understood to be producing curiosity. Script comes from former soldier Alistair Martin. The staff is aiming to shoot in Wales and Morocco later this 12 months. Casting director Kate Ringsell (Justice League) can be connected.