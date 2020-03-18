MIPTV Launches Online Platform In Wake Of Event’s Coronavirus Cancellation

Seeing as TV execs can’t attend MIPTV this yr, organizers will as a substitute try to deliver MIPTV to them.

The annual content material market in Cannes run by Reed MIDEM, which was one in all many occasions to be cancelled not too long ago as a result of coronavirus pandemic, is launching a web based service that it hopes will stimulate enterprise.

From March 30, the platform will probably be accessible without spending a dime to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 purchasers. It should provide unique content material initially programmed for the 57th version of MIPTV, which was scheduled to run March 28-April 2 in Cannes.

The service will stream new content material, in addition to undertaking pitches from the In Improvement, MIPDoc and MIPFormats occasions, MIPTV market intelligence convention periods, and the Recent TV and the Factual and Children Content material showcases.

MIPTV, organized by Reed MIDEM, is one in all a variety of high-profile {industry} occasions to have been cancelled as governments around the globe impose restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to stem the unfold of COVID-19.

World movie festivals have been referred to as off, together with Sydney and Edinburgh right now. Additionally in French coastal city Cannes, the promoting industry-focused Cannes Lions was postponed till October, whereas the Cannes Movie Competition’s market is making provisions to run a web based model of its occasion within the eventuality that the pageant doesn’t go forward.

Lucy Smith, Tv Division Deputy Director at Reed MIDEM mentioned: “Beginning on March 30, delegates from 94 nations will have the ability to work together with each other on-line and expertise initially scheduled MIP programming from the consolation of their workplace or residence. Nothing replaces face-to-face conferences, however MIPTV ONLINE+ content material, networking and entry to the worldwide leisure enterprise group is completely distinctive.”