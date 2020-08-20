Miley Cyrus is “ready” to reprise the character of Hannah Montana

Before, a star abandoned the television role that had sent her to stardom and never wanted to know anything more about that project. Miley Cyrus It is not one of these. As she explained in an interview with Morning,. She’s “ready” to go back to Hannah Montana if they have a good idea to recover the fictional singer who lived a double.

The series aired between 2006 and 2011 had four seasons and 100 episodes that served for Miley Cyrus to become a Disney star and had a powerful enough platform to launch her career as an actress and especially a singer. But, Even after so long, it is clear that he wants to put himself in the shoes of the character.















“You know that I honestly try to wear that wig all the time. It is kept gathering dust and I am ready to take it out, ”Miley Cyrus confessed in statements also reproduced by Vertele. And trust that the “opportunity will present itself” because she is willing. It would be time to update the character, since he is a bit old-fashioned, and he does not rule out directing this hypothetical project if Disney wants to resurrect him.

It is not a crazy idea. At the moment Disney is in full offensive in the television content industry after releasing Disney+, where mythical channel characters like Lizzie McGuire have been resurrected.

However, Hilary Duff has complained that the animation studio is being too conservative and controller with the scripts of the new Lizzie, who is not allowed to mature and bring a more adult point of view, so maybe they are not ready for Miley, a whole whirlwind of authenticity, rebellion and not biting her tongue.









These statements appear in these moments where Miley Cyrus has just released a new song, Midnight Sky, and in which he has announced that he will premiere a new collaboration with Mark Ronson, with whom he made Nothing breaks like a heart.















