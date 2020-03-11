TELEVISION

Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love Opens in London

March 11, 2020
A London manufacturing of Mike Bartlett’s Love, Love, Love opens March 11 on the Lyric Hammersmith, helmed by Inventive Director Rachel O’Riordan. The play charts one couple’s journey over 40 years, from the Hippie interval of free wish to the beginning of the 21st century.

Starring throughout the play are Rachael Stirling (Labour of Love) as Sandra, Nicholas Burns (Ghost Tales) as Kenneth, Patrick Knowles (Two Noble Kinsmen at Royal Shakespeare Agency) as Henry, Isabella Laughland (Each at Hampstead Theatre) as Rose, and Mike Noble (Punk Rock at Lyric Hammersmith) as Jamie.

The creative workers consists of costume and set designer Joanna Scotcher, lighting designer Paul Keogan, sound designer and composer Simon Slater, and casting director Sam Stevenson.

An Off-Broadway staging of Bartlett’s work carried out at Roundabout Theatre Agency in 2016, starring Amy Ryan and Richard Armitage.

