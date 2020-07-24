Miguel Bernardeau stars in ‘Playa Negra’, a surfing drama by Ganga, his father’s producer

Miguel Bernardeau has a new course ahead Elite, the series whose fourth season is already underway. But it is not his only television project. According to Deadline, the actor will star Black Beach, the drama prepared by Grupo Ganga (Tell me) together with Gaumont, producer of Narcos in what is his first Spanish co-production.

Thus, the actor leads the cast of the latest project by the production company of his father, Miguel Ángel Bernardeau, which will feature Susana Casares (Luis Miguel: The Series) in front of the scripts.

This is ‘Playa Negra’

The series, of 8 one-hour chapters, will be set in the Canary Islands, specifically in Lanzarote. Hugo (Miguel Bernardeau) moved there to try to get closer to the person he thinks is his father. Along the way, he befriends a group of teenagers who dream of succeeding in surfing, and together they are involuntarily wrapped in the island’s darkest secrets.

In this way, the actor manages to unite two of his passions: interpretation and a sport that he usually practices as we see in his profile on social networks.

Miguel Ángel Bernardeau, president of Ganga Producciones, has assured that “Black Beach it has all the ingredients to make a deep impression on the international audience “. Although the project does not yet have an assigned chain or closed casting, Ana Duato’s husband confesses that “We are creating an unforgettable character gallery, with plots where mystery and passion go hand in hand.”

For his part, Christian Gabela, by Gaumont, is clear to the viewer to whom the series will be directed: “We have created a concept that young adult audiences everywhere will identify with, as they immerse themselves not only in the beauty of the location and the excitement of the sport, but also in the complexities faced by the characters throughout the Serie”.

