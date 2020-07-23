Miguel Bernardeau joins forces with his father in a surf series in Lanzarote

This week the cast of the fourth season of Elite but Miguel Bernardeau he already has his sights set on other projects. To be exact, in a surf series called Black Beach in which He plans to join forces with his father, Miguel Ángel Bernardeau, the creator of Tell me how it happened.

The information has been published by the American portal Deadline. Bernardeau, with an already international profile thanks to the success of Elite on Netflix which has allowed him to amass over seven million followers on Instagram, would play Hugo, a boy who seeks to get closer to the man he thinks is his father.













In Lanzarote, he befriends other young people on the island by trying to find a place in the world of surfing. Of course, soon he will be involved in the secrets and the darkest affairs of the island. Sin always settles in paradise.

The project is a co-production between the Ganga Group chaired by Miguel Ángel Bernardeau and Gaumont, the producer behind Narcos. The idea is to shoot an eight-episode season in the Canary Islands and the creator is Susana Casares, who in 2018 was one of those responsible for the guilty pleasure of the summer with the Luis Miguel miniseries









For Bernardeau's father, "Playa Negra has all the ingredients to leave a deep mark on the international audience. Lanzarote, an island that we call our home, has the most beautiful locations, with the power of the waves and the volcanic landscape" From the looks of it, after announcing this project, now what you are looking for is a buyer. Will Netflix want to miss a series with one of their best-known faces?












