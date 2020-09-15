‘Midas’s favorites’: trailer and release date of the Netflix series

Set in today’s Madrid, the story is inspired by Jack London’s short story The Minions of Midas. Víctor Genovés (Luis Tosar), an influential businessman, suffers a strange blackmail: if he does not agree to pay a large sum of money, the so-called Midas Favorites will kill a person at random in a designated place and date and will periodically add a new victim until you achieve your goal. How many deaths will Victor be able to carry on his shoulders?

Netflix today announced the release date of Midas Favorites, his new original miniseries that premieres worldwide on November 13. Produced by Nostromo Pictures, this new project is co-created and directed by Mateo Gil (Blackthorn, Realive), who signs the script next to Miguel Barros (Giants).

Luis Tosar (Who kills iron, Cell 211, Mondays in the sun), Willy Toledo (The other side of the bed, 7 lives) and Marta Belmonte (People who come and bah, Isabel) lead the main cast, which is completed with Marta Milans (White Lines, The Embarcadero), Carlos Blanco (Come back, Fariña) and Bea Segura (Iron, Central Hospital).

A prestigious production company

NOSTROMO PICTURES, founded in 2010, has produced eighteen national and international feature films, including Palm trees in the snow by Fernando González Molina, Red lights by Rodrigo Cortés with Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro, Grand Piano by Eugenio Mira from a screenplay by Damien Chazelle and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack, Blackwood by Rodrigo Cortés starring Anna Sophia Robb and Uma Thurman, The Invisible Guardian directed by Fernando González Molina or Paradise Hills by Alice Waddington.

Their productions have participated in the main world festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, San Sebastián or Venice and have obtained 16 nominations for the Goya awards, the Forqué, Sant Jordi and Méliés awards, among others. Some of his latest productions such as Home u Offering to the storm have recently premiered on Netflix.

