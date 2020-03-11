Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife Of Abusing Their Teen Daughters, Wants Full Custody!

Points are getting messy for Michael Strahan, and it surprisingly has nothing to do with Kelly Ripa!

The earlier New York Giants participant goes to warfare with one amongst his ex-wives over custody of their twin daughters, claiming she is abusing their ladies.

In response to new licensed docs obtained by TMZ, Strahan claims his second ex, Jean Muggli Strahan, is emotionally and bodily abusing their youngsters Sophia and Isabella. The ex-NFL star is pursuing primary custody to be stripped from Jean and given to him. Michael alleges his ex has been collaborating in a “pattern of abusive conduct in path of the children for years,” and says he has proof of the bodily and emotional abuse to once more it up.

Inside the docs, he asserts Jean has not been taking the 15-year-olds to court-mandated treatment lessons and says she is the reason they protect missing equestrian events and volleyball matches. Presently, their daughters and Jean reside in North Carolina, nonetheless Michael, who has visitation rights, needs the ladies to maneuver in with him in New York. The 48-year-old is hoping his ex may be held in civil and jail contempt for her alleged actions and needs her to have the an identical visitation rights he at current has.

The pair have been in an ongoing dispute over child assist for pretty some time, so we’re sure this isn’t serving to with their licensed issues. Once more in September 2019, Jean took her ex-husband to courtroom in NYC, accusing him of owing over $500,000 in unpaid child assist. Their divorce was nasty, too, following the highest of their relationship in 2006. On the time, Jean was awarded $15.three million, along with $18,000 a month in child assist. The assistance was decreased in 2009 to spherical $13,000 per thirty days. Per docs obtained then by The Blast, Strahan was moreover behind on splitting the ladies’ horseback driving funds, which received right here out to spherical $450Okay full since 2017. In full, Jean was pursuing $225Okay for the equestrian funds, plus over $321Okay in once more child assist funds. Nonetheless that’s not all! Apparently, she believes the month-to-month assist price must be elevated considering Strahan’s various streams of income, which he was not stopping her on as long as they work out a better formulation for calculating the amount. We merely hope for the sake of Sophia and Isabella, their dad and mother are able to resolve these factors and accusations.

