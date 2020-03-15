TELEVISION

MGM Resorts Announce Layoffs, Closures As Business Plummets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

March 15, 2020
MGM Resorts Worldwide, one of many largest employers in Nevada and a number one international on line casino firm, will start layoffs and furloughs subsequent week after a big slowdown in enterprise amid coronavirus considerations.

Workers have been notified Friday in a company-wide letter from MGM President and COO Invoice Hornbuckle.

“As the nation grapples with the trouble to include the coronavirus, the journey business has been challenged, and our firm is not any completely different,” Hornbuckle wrote. “Business demand has decreased considerably. In response, we’ll quickly shut MGM Northfield Park tonight and have suspended operations of all nightclubs and day golf equipment. Our spas and salons will droop operations as of Monday.”

The corporate additionally plans to shut about 150 meals and beverage shops, the letter mentioned.

“We’re working diligently to attenuate the impression on our workers by means of furloughs and layoffs which is able to start subsequent week,” Hornbuckle wrote. “These choices are by no means made flippantly, and we deeply remorse the hardship it’ll place on these people and their households.”

Laid off workers will preserve advantages by means of June 30, the letter mentioned.

In keeping with the MGM Resorts web site, the corporate has 30 lodge and gaming locations across the globe, and employs 83,000 individuals.

Hornbuckle mentioned “a number of” of these workers have examined constructive for coronavirus, though he didn’t say at which places.

MGM’s announcement alerts troubled instances forward for Las Vegas. Town’s convention and conference enterprise has suffered a string of cancellations on account of the COVID-19 disaster, and meaning misplaced income throughout the town.

You may learn Hornbuckle’s full letter right here.

