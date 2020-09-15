‘Merlí Sapere Aude’: Images of the filming and the two great absences of the next season

Masks, camera … and action! In Merlin. Know Aude, the spin-off sequel to the Catalan philosophy series, it did not take long between the end of the confinement and the preparation of the second season. Here’s a look at the shoot.

Produced by Movistar and Veranda, the series created by Héctor Lozano and directed by Menna Fité will be filming until October in locations such as the University of Barcelona located in Plaça Universitat and other new ones in the Gothic Quarter and the beach of Barceloneta.

Carlos Cuevas in an image of the shoot. (to move)













The cast remains almost intact with Carlos Cuevas as the protagonist, that Pol Rubio who discovers his sexuality between class and class and who develops a special friendship relationship with Professor Boñalo, played by Maria Pujalte.

Those who play his best friends in philosophy faculty also return: Pere Vallribera as Biel, Pablo Capuz as Rai and Claudia Vega as Oti. They also repeat Eva Martín as Sílvia Montoliu, Boris Ruiz as Alfonso Rubio and Pol’s father.

Nao Albet seems to be back in season two. (to move)



And who returns? Nao Albert, who played Efra, Pol’s co-worker with whom the aspiring philosopher had a steamy sex scene. Eusebio Poncela as Dino and Jordi Coll as Azul are also incorporated.

And who does not return? On the one hand, we will lose sight of David Solans as Bruno, one of the vertices of the series. Will it come back in the future? After all, the ending of Merlí showed that Bruno and Pol will have a stable relationship in a while. For the other, Nor will Azul Fernández, known as Minerva, return, due to problems derived from the coronavirus.









Claudia Vega plays Oti. (movistar)



Pablo Capuz in an image of the series. (Movistar)



As he explained in an Argentine magazine, the pandemic affected his presence in the series because first the filming was suspended and then the date of return was not known. “When it was resolved, the procedure that I had to carry out no longer closed with the little time I had left: I had to get a work visa and the Consulate here was closed. LThe production company delayed filming a little to wait for me, but time ran out and on Monday they started”, He recounted when filming began.

And what will the second season be about? The group of friends begins the second semester of university. After the break, they return to the classrooms wanting to start the second part of the course. As a welcome they find the paraninfo under construction. A group of workers has started to restore it. The person in charge of the restoration tasks will have a special relationship with Pol Rubio.









The use of the mask, normalized. (to move)



Pablo Capuz es Rai. (movistar)



These images also appear when Merlí Sapere Aude is about to hit the pitch in Catalunya with its broadcast on TV3, where the first season opens this Monday.

You have to keep your distances! (to move)











