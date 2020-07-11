‘Menuda es mi madre’: we interviewed Dawn and Cher, protagonists of the program

On Monday, July 13, DKISS premieres the second season of What a mother my, a program that shows couples of mothers and daughters whose relationship is at least unusual. From combing and dressing alike to sharing bath time, the stars of the new season of ‘Menuda es mi madre’ will manage to give a new meaning to the term “unconditional love”.

In this new season, new pairs of mothers and daughters will arrive but also some pairs of mothers and daughters who already left in the first season, such as Dawn and Cher, return. Dawn and daughter Cher They have a very similar physical appearance and are often mistaken for twin sisters. Both Dawn and Cher claim to have a connection comparable to that experienced by twins and have experienced many identical things in their lives.

Ahead of the premiere of the second season, we have been able to talk to both of them to tell us more details about their relationship and thus be able to get to know them a little more.



Have there been family or friends who have reacted negatively or been critical of your relationship?

Cher: We surround ourselves with family and friends who love us as we are, understand us and support us. We have not heard negative reactions from friends / family only people on the internet.

Dawn: I honestly have to say that so many friends and families have contacted me wanting to know how I created such a wonderful bond with my daughter. Many mothers / daughters have always asked me for advice, because they also want to have a close bond! For this reason, Cher and I wrote a book called “A Bond that Lasts Forever.” It is a mother and daughter guide to a happy and healthy relationship. In the book we show how there are ups and downs in every relationship.

You are very similar physically and emotionally, but what are your differences?

Dawn: The difference between Cher and me is that Cher never cares about anything, and I do worry about everything (laughs). Whenever I am worried about something, I know I can go to Cher and she will calm me down.

Cher: We stay balanced.

What do you like the most about the other?

Dawn: The best quality in Cher is that she really has a heart of gold. She always sees the best qualities in everyone and also always has a very positive attitude in everything. Cher sees the glass half full, never half empty.

Cher: My mom is the sweetest person I know, she cares a lot about her family and she is the person I know could always come and be there for me no matter what. She really is beautiful inside and out! Her smile and positive attitude is contagious.

Cher, are there times when you would like your mother not to be your friend, but just your mother?

My mom is very good at knowing when to be a mom and when to be a friend. She is always a mother and that never changes, but she is also my best friend and the person with whom I feel most comfortable talking to anything and everything.

Dawn, how would you like your daughter to be more different from you? What are you most proud of?

I think the best thing you can do for your child is pressure him to be better than you. I am proud of Cher and the person that she is. I am always so impressed by her ability to accomplish what she sets out to do. Cher started her own dating business, known as NYC Wingwoman LLC, and made it a huge success. Watching her juggle her business and motherhood, as well as continue to be successful at both, is something I’m so proud of.

