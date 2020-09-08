Mel Gibson seeks revenge in ‘Payback’

Porter (Mel Gibson), his wife (Deborah Kara Unger) and his friend Val (Gregg Henry) have committed a robbery with great ease and have seized a hundred and forty thousand dollars, although the difficult thing is going to be to distribute the loot. And is that Val wants everything for himself, the money and Porter’s wife, and decides to kill his buddy. Apparently he achieves his purpose, but Porter has not died; some time later, recovered from the injuries inflicted by his supposed friend, he reappears hardened, bankrupt and relentless, ready to take revenge at any cost and in any way possible for the theft of money and money. his wife. But Porter is in for a big surprise when he discovers that Val was a member of a powerful organization that he must now face.

Mel Gibson's leadership

Payback is the remake of Point blank (1967), film he directed John boorman and that is based on the novel The hunter, written by Donald E. Westlake. On this occasion, the person in charge of taking charge of the film as director was Brian Helgeland, which featured a cast led by Mel Gibson. It was the first time they worked together, but it would not be the last because both would repeat in their respective positions years later, with the reboot Payback: Straight Up (2006).

In addition, among the cast members of the film that is broadcast today on television, the presence of Maria bello, twice nominated for a Golden Globe for her roles in The Cooler (2003) and A history of violence (2005), and James Coburn, Oscar winner for Affliction (1997) and whose last work that saw the light, already after his death, was Payback: Straight Up.

Payback. USA, 1999. Thriller. 100 min. Dir: Brian Helgeland. Int .: Mel Gibson, Gregg Henry, Maria Bello, David Paymer, James Coburn, Deborah Kara Unger, Kris Kristofferson, Lucy Liu.

