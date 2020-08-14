Mel Gibson desperately tries a ‘Rescue’ to save his son

Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) is the billionaire owner of an airline company. His peaceful and enviable life falls apart when his son is kidnapped. On the verge of making the rescue for the boy’s freedom effective, an unexpected circumstance will make him change his strategy: he will decide to use unorthodox methods in the negotiation, despite the opposition of the FBI and his own wife (René Russo).

Mel Gibson’s leadership

Rescue is the remake of Rapture, 1956 film directed by Alex Segal and starring Glenn Ford. The version of the 90s directed it Ron Howard, which would reach its greatest achievement five years after the premiere that is broadcast today on television. In 2001 she brought to the big screen. An amazing mind (2001), starring Russell Crowe, with which he won the Oscars for Best Film and Director, among other awards.

The great protagonist of Rescue was Mel Gibson, who led a cast in which the presence of René Russo. Both of them had already agreed Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) and they would share the project again in Lethal Weapon 4 (1998).

Ransom. EE.UU., 1996. Intrigue. 121 min. Dir .: Ron Howard. Int .: Mel Gibson, René Russo, Gary Sinise, Delroy Lindo, Lili Taylor, Liev Schreiber, Evan Handler, Paul Guilfoyle, Dan Hedaya, José Zúñiga.

