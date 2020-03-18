Mel Brooks And Max Brooks Team Up For Coronavirus Safety Reminders

Max Brooks is aware of a factor or two about unusual worldwide plagues.

The creator of World Conflict Z and The Zombie Survival Information issued a Twitter reminder with a cameo from his 93-year-old father, Mel Brooks.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll most likely be OK,” mentioned Max, talking from his patio whereas his father stands on the opposite aspect of a glass door behind him, inside the home. “But when I give it to him, he might give it to Carl Reiner, who might give it to Dick Van Dyke, and earlier than I do know it, I’ve worn out an entire technology of comedic legends. With regards to coronavirus, I’ve to consider who I can infect. And so must you.”

Max Brooks is 47, a comparatively protected age, whereas his father is within the extremely high-risk class if he contracts the coronavirus.

Max Brooks conclude with recommendation on staying protected in occasions of plague: follow social distancing, keep away from crowds, wash your arms, preserve six ft away from folks — “and if you happen to’ve bought the choice to remain dwelling, simply keep dwelling. Do your half, don’t be a spreader.”