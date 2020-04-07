Mel B Reveals her Relations with Geri Horner

Spice lady Melanie brown famously generally known as Mel B reveals her intimacy with Geri horner. This stunning revelation got here when she was giving an interview for the upcoming TV collection, she mentioned that she as soon as slept with her bandmate and including to it she mentioned that that they had an incredible evening and Melanie additionally mentioned that Geri had “nice boobs”.

Geri Halliwell who’s now 46 is married to System one racer Christian Horner in 2015 and had two kids.

Mel mentioned jokingly that Geri will kill her for speaking about their intimacy. When Piers Morgan the host of the present requested her how this occurs then the bisexual pop star answered that “we have been finest mates and it simply occurred”.

Though Mel has opened her bisexuality in previous, she as soon as revealed that she was in a relationship with a girl for five lengthy years.

Melanie Chisholm who is called Mel C was there within the viewers when this interview is occurring and she or he mentioned that “That is all new to me”

Mel B had divorced movie producer Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage in his latest autobiography he reveals that he had a chaotic lifetime of intercourse and medicines.

As per Mel B Geri’s household could offend on her as a result of this got here at this level of their blissful life and including to it she additionally mentioned ” it’s a reality and it wasn’t a factor, it simply occurred and we simply giggled at it and that was it “

Earlier this was taken as a rumor by the general public and at this time after 25 years the reality revealed as Mel B answered her lesbian encounter.