Mel B and Geri Halliwell Slept Together Back In The Day

In an interview with Piers Morgan for his new ITV present Life Tales, Melanie Brown aka Mel B averred a sexual encounter together with her fellow Spice Lady, Halliwell Horner, in the course of the lady group’s heyday within the 90s.

The rumours usually are not new and the tantalizing query for the followers of the Spice Ladies, DID 2 turn into 1? is there for greater than 20 years now. Lastly, now the Scary Spice Mel B has supplied the reply – she did have a lesbian fling with the man bandmate Geri Halliwell.

With Brown’s revelation coming simply earlier than the Spice Ladies reunite for a nostalgia-inducing tour, the studies say it’d simply get a bit awkward on the tour bus with Scary Spice’s unfastened lips.

The tour when simply is 2 months away clearly they didn’t issues to jeopardize, however now there’s a actual worry of some critical points between Geri and her husband, Christian.

The precise transcript of the interview studies Piers asking the previous America’s Received Expertise decide, “Did you or didn’t you with Geri Halliwell….did you sleep together with her?” to which she replied, “Yeah, all of us slept in a mattress collectively however not like that’ all of us.”

This was instantly adopted by the query “Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’ ?” to which Melanie simply tried to skirt away from the query, however when requested repeatedly she answered.

That’s when the 43-year outdated singer supplied a smile and a nod, stating, “she’s going to hate me for this as a result of she’s all posh in her nation home and her husband. Nevertheless it’s a truth. It simply occurred and we simply giggled at it and that was it.”.

Mel additional justified the tryst by saying that it was not a blossoming romance, only a sexual tryst between the man singers and it was solely as soon as, and hopefully when Geri will get requested about this, which she is going to, she gained’t deny it, when Piers tried stepping into particulars with asking “was it common? and what number of occasions a day it was?”

Nonetheless some individuals have reacted to this however claiming to be unfaithful it’s simply “Mel B being Mel B”, as a result of Mel B, in a while, admitted that the general public will likely be fascinated by her flirting with Geri, who married Components 1 racing group boss Christian Horner in 2015