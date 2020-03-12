Meek Mill’s Girlfriend Milan Shows Bare Baby Bump In Bikini — Pics – Hollywood News

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend Milan took to Instagram to share a sequence of photographs exhibiting her bare baby bump whereas she wore a turquoise bikini and admitted she’s finding out learn to be ‘a larger woman’.

Meek Mill‘s girlfriend, Milan Harris, 31, is gearing as a lot as have a toddler and she or he’s proud to point it! The pregnant magnificence shared some pics of herself on Instagram on Mar. 9 and in them, her bare baby bump was on full present. She wore a turquoise bikini beneath an similar turquoise and white prolonged over shirt inside the snapshots and posed exterior in entrance of a tropical environment with shades. She used the caption for the pics to admit the life lessons she’s been finding out.

“Life prolonged leaders are life prolonged learners✨✨✨Nonetheless Finding out learn to be a larger woman, finding out learn to love, finding out learn to run my enterprise, finding out to be a larger chief, finding out to be a larger public speaker, finding out learn to do my make-up and completely different girly points, finding out to have persistence (is maybe unimaginable tho), finding out learn to be a larger explicit particular person, sister, daughter, good buddy & the proper mother attainable,” the caption be taught.

Milan’s publish comes after her being pregnant was confirmed by Meek in a tweet that was part of a Twitter feud he was having collectively along with his ex Nicki Minaj, 37, on Feb. 5. Although there was speculation that he had a romance with Milan, who launched she was pregnant late ultimate yr, and her baby-to-be is maybe his, neither of them formally confirmed it until that day when he generally known as her his “woman.” “My woman is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex could also be very clownish … Ima exit,” the tweet be taught.

When Milan isn’t exhibiting off her baby bump or hanging out collectively together with her love Meek, she’s exhibiting off her clothes. The soon-to-be mother generally is a dressmaker and the founding father of the streetwear mannequin Milano Di Rouge. The unisex garments has caught the eye of many celebrities, collectively together with her boyfriend Meek, Cardi B, 27, and Chris Brown, 30. On-line, the mannequin is described as an “apparel mannequin that think about providing cheap luxurious to the type fanatic.”