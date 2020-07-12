‘Mechanic: Resurrection’, Jason Statham returns to arms by Jessica Alba

When Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) believed that he had already left behind his criminal past, he meets him again when the woman of his life was kidnapped (Jessica Alba) by one of his greatest enemies (Tommy Lee Jones). Thus he is forced to take up arms again and set out on a journey around the world to carry out three impossible murders that must seem like accidents.

Mechanic: Resurrection is the sequel to The Mechanic (2011), the first film in which Jason Statham got into the shoes of elite professional assassin Arthur Bishop and who, in turn, was the remake of Coldly … for no personal reason (1972), then starring Charles Bronson and directed by Michael Winner.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tommy Lee Jones and Jessica Alba, a plus of recognition

Regarding the delivery of The Mechanic (2011), the cast of the story rose to a new level with the addition of two more Hollywood stars. So much Jessica Alba how Tommy Lee Jones They added their respective talents to give the film a greater reputation that had a very positive impact on the figures that the box office subsequently released.

Mechanic: Resurrection. EE.UU., 2016. Acción. 99 min. Dir .: Dennis Gansel. Int .: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Natalie Burn, Yayaying Rhatha Phongam, Sam Hazeldine, Raicho Vasilev.

Maitree Khunasuterat

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.