Meaghan Rath To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Jury Duty’

As Hawaii 5-0 is coming to an finish, collection’ co-star Meaghan Rath is staying at CBS because the lead of the community’s ensemble comedy pilot Jury Obligation. from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, author Stephanie Darrow, UK producer Massive Discuss Productions and CBS Tv Studios. She joins Jack Cutmore-Scott who was lately solid because the venture’s male lead.

Within the hybrid Jury Obligation, written by Klein and Darrow primarily based on a British format and directed by Christine Gernon, a bunch of jurors are sequestered collectively till all of them agree on a verdict….and so they can’t even agree on lunch.

Rath performs Jen. Sarcastic, adorably neurotic and just a little controlling, Jen is a profitable guide editor who’s excessive upkeep, however thinks she’s low upkeep. She feels just like the final single lady on the earth as a result of all of her associates are married with youngsters.

Klein and Darrow government produce the with the unique format’s creator James Acaster, and Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Massive Discuss.

This marks a return to comedy for Rath who’s coming off a three-season stint as a collection common on CBS’ Hawaii 5-0 and previous to that starred within the fourth and closing season on the Viewers motion drama collection Rogue.

In 2015, Rath was within the extraordinarily uncommon place of being solid as the feminine lead in two comedy pilots, Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Information To Surviving Life and NBC’s Reality Be Advised, each of which have been picked as much as collection. She went on to do Cooper Barrett, which had her in first place.

On the Fox collection, Rath starred reverse Cutmore-Scott who performed the title character Copper Barrett. The 2 met on the present, fell in love and are set to be married in Might as in addition they sit up for working collectively once more on Jury Obligation.

Rath additionally beforehand starred within the Syfy supernatural collection Being Human and recurred on Fox’s New Woman, Cinemax’s Banshee and ABC’s Secrets and techniques & Lies. She is repped by Hess Leisure, The Kohner Company and KLVB.