MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Guardians Of The Galaxy Showing Up In Thor: Love And Thunder

If it wasn’t already one of the crucial anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Part 4, the thrill surrounding the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is barely set to extend now that Vin Diesel has seemingly confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to indicate up within the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing.

Based mostly on the solid and crew already assembled, the Asgardian epic is shaping as much as be probably the greatest films to ever come out of the MCU. Earlier installment Ragnarok fully reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s stoic title character because the star of an intergalactic buddy comedy, and his dynamic with the Guardians throughout Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Endgame solely made followers wish to see extra of them collectively.

Then while you consider latest Academy Award winner Taika Waititi returning to direct, Natalie Portman rejoining the MCU as far more than a regular love curiosity, the chances that include Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie ruling over Asgard and none aside from Christian Bale set to play the villain, all the elements are there for one hell of a time on the films.

Following Diesel’s ‘unintentional’ slip of the tongue, individuals flocked to social media to react the information that the Asgardians of the Galaxy will experience once more, and under, you possibly can see only a pattern of what of us are saying:

As the primary of the MCU’s heroes to get a fourth standalone film, the stress is on for Thor: Love and Thunder to ship, particularly with Hemsworth now representing one of many franchise’s elder statesmen. Ragnarok set the bar fairly excessive, however Taika Waititi has promised that the follow-up goes to be twice as loopy, and also you’d be silly to wager towards him given the solid that he’s beginning to carry collectively.