Maxi Iglesias stars in the series to come: ‘FoQ: The reunion’, ‘The cook of Castamar’, ‘Valeria’ …

You just saw him in Missing, from Amazon Prime Video, and in the coming months will star in several of the new fiction bets. According to Bluper, Maxi Iglesias will be in the two chapters of FoQ: The reunion, the series prepared by ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The character of Cabano will be one of the Zurbarán students who will take part in the cast “to remember his best moments, iron out rough edges and confess what was never said.” Thus, we will see what happened to him after the fifth season of the series in which he went to England to pursue his dream of being a footballer.

But it is not the only Atresmedia project in which we will see him. According to the same portal, the actor joins the cast of Castamar’s cook, the new fiction for prime time of Antenna 3, which will also be available on the group’s payment platform. Until now we knew the names of Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez and Silvia Abascal, and now the cast of this series set in eighteenth-century Madrid could also be joined by Maxi Iglesias.

But his projects on the small screen do not end here. The actor will return to be Victor in the second season of Valeria, the series based on Elísabet Benavent’s novels for Netflix. If in the first batch of chapters her character got the protagonist played by Diana Gómez to fall into temptation, in the new chapters we will see what life holds for this couple once she has left her husband Adrián (Ibrahim Al Sham) .

A summer of theater

If this list seems enough for a long season, Maxi Iglesias is preparing to live a summer on stage. Between August 19 and 23, the actor will be at the Roman theater in Mérida to perform Penelope at the orders of Magüi Mira. Next to him on stage a luxury cast led by Belén Rueda (Mothers), Mary Galiana (Tell me) The Jesús Noguero (Fariña, loving is forever).

Fortunately, in the midst of so much work, Maxi can make a parenthesis to enjoy a few days of vacation.

