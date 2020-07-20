Matthew Rhys: “In this industry it is impossible to have a plan”

When he was a child, he saw his grandparents watch old episodes of Perry Mason it never crossed his mind in his native Wales that many years later he would become the successor to Raymond Burr, that Canadian who became synonymous with the peculiar defense attorney created by Stanley Gardner. But everything has been like this in the career of this 45-year-old actor, who also did not imagine that he would fall in love with Keri Russell, his co-star in the series The americans , for which he won an Emmy Award. His six seasons in that series helped cement a star stature, which helped him share the bill with Tom Hanks in the recent An extraordinary friend . Your new series for HBO It shows how Mason left his detective career behind to become a lawyer, beginnings that even Gardner himself did not imagine.













“I was drawn to this Perry Mason remake at the challenge of redefining the character”

He’s a few years younger than Raymond Burr was when he started playing Perry Mason …

It’s funny, when I started to tell that I was going to play Perry Mason in a new series, the first thing they asked me was my age. Particularly in England, where that series was very successful and all the English have a historical relation with the version of Raymond Burr. It’s like when my agent called me and said they were going to do this remake. My first reaction was to say: “ah, that famous series in which someone always ended up confessing on the bench of the accused.” I was very aware of it but I don’t remember looking at it. It was the series that my grandparents watched and that was always on television. At first I did not understand why they wanted to do a remake, but when they clarified that it was HBO that was going to do it, my reaction changed. I realized that it was not going to be the same series. Then they explained to me that it was going to be a completely different version in which the origin of Perry Mason would be told and how he became a defense attorney.

What is Robert Downey jr. in the series?

This project was started on HBO by the company Robert has with his wife. He always had a great fascination for Perry Mason. Originally they thought of it as a movie and then realized it would work better on television. Robert was going to play Perry in the film version, which complicated things because he has many projects. So, fortunately for me, they decided to develop it for television. That’s why he’s listed as a producer, and when I joined, they kindly offered me a producer credit as well. Robert Downey was a great gentleman and he told me that this was now my series. I felt very welcome for them by inviting me to participate in all aspects of the production: story, script, casting, design …









Did clothes and cars help you feel in the 1930s?

Of course. I am a big fan of that time. I loved Sunday mornings with Jimmy Cagney movies and hats back then. I also like that the story is set in Los Angeles because it was a growing city. One of the things that interested me about the series is that the writers wanted to redefine the typical antihero because he is an already well established archetype and that idea was quite a challenge. This is a character with many flaws and that makes his personal story more interesting, because there is the farm, the land he has inherited and his experience in the First World War. The era helps enormously, because in the 1930s the Great Depression was crushing the United States. The only thing that flourished was the entertainment industry because everyone was looking for escapism, so in Los Angeles there was a gold rush where wealth and glamor were left over, but at the same time there was enormous poverty. That places Mason in a difficult place, because he is an old guard rancher who has inherited the lands of his pioneering ancestors. He is not comfortable with the modernity around him. In a way it is a fish out of water, and that dramatically is the perfect context for a crime story.









In Gardner’s books the origin of Mason is not recounted. Did they talk to their heirs to define the plot?

Yes. The writers worked closely with the administrators of their inheritance and were very open. You should keep in mind that Perry Mason’s is the fourth best-selling book collection in history. But the representatives of the Gardner family were very friendly, even though we were redefining a lot of things. Many times we were surprised that they accepted our proposals. I think they were excited about the idea of ​​giving this literary legend a new lease on television.

Are you surprised by how far your career has taken you?

Of course. If I rolled up my sleeves you would see all the bruises from pinching myself every day. It is that unless you are Tom Hanks, in this industry it is impossible to have a plan. Everything depends on the grace of the gods and for example this anecdote is enough: I was working on a play on the Off-Broadway in New York and the casting director came to see her by mistake. She was looking for the protagonist of a series called The americans and that’s how I ended up there. And Marielle Heller, who directed An Extraordinary Friend, was a huge fan of The americans. When I think about these coincidences I can’t stop pinching myself, and that’s why I have my arm like this …







