Matt Damon discovers what’s on the other side of ‘The Great Wall’

China, during the XV century. An English mercenary named William (Matt Damon) and another Spanish (Pedro Pascal) are witnesses to the mystery surrounding the construction of the Great Wall of China. On this journey to eastern lands, both discover that this impressive fortification was not built with the aim of keeping the Mongols away, but for something even more dangerous: the mythical wall has been built to stop the arrival of meat-eating monsters human.

Matt Damon’s Chinese adventure

The big Wall It was a blockbuster from China and the United States that was directed by the well-known Chinese director Zhang Yimou, who for the first time shot a feature film in English. The film had very high expectations, they were reversed $ 150 million in carrying it out but, counting the collection of cinemas around the world, ‘alone’ it came to just over 330 million benefits.

Although there were several actors and actresses of Chinese nationality in the cast, the most important roles were for Matt Damon, main protagonist and great claim of The big Wall, Willem Dafoe and the Chilean Pedro Pascal, who this time got into the skin of a Spanish character named Tovar.

The Great Wall. Chi.-EE.UU., 2016. Acción. 92 min. Dir.: Zhang Yimou. Int.: Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Jing Tian, ​​Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Lu Han.

