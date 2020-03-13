Masters Golf Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Masters golf match has been placed on maintain as a result of spreading coronavirus.

Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership chairman Fred Ridley introduced the choice in a press release Friday. “Contemplating the most recent info and professional evaluation, now we have determined right now to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta Nationwide Ladies’s Novice and the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals,” Ridley stated.

The Masters was scheduled to start out on April 9.

The choice adopted inside hours an announcement by the PGA that each one occasions till the Masters had been canceled. That features the Gamers Championship which performed its first spherical on Thursday.

“In the end, the well being and well-being of everybody related to these occasions and the residents of the Augusta group led us to this determination,” Ridley’s assertion continued. We hope this postponement places us in one of the best place to securely host the Masters Tournament and our novice occasions at some later date.”

Ridley closed his assertion by saying, “As COVID-19 continues to influence the lives of individuals in every single place, we search your understanding of this determination and know you share our concern given these attempting occasions. Thanks on your devoted assist.”

The coronavirus has contaminated greater than 1,323 within the U.S., in response to Johns Hopkins College, and killed a minimum of 38.