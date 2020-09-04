‘Masterchef Senior’: TVE prepares a special for people over 60

First it was the adults, then the children, and then the famous. But the most watched cooking show on television doesn’t stop there. Now it is the turn of the oldest. TVE has confirmed that it is preparing a special for people over 60 years old.

Apparently it is a single delivery as a special to pay tribute this sector of the population that has been most affected during the pandemic, but it is possible that with this delivery its success can be proven and its continuity assessed.

“Shine Iberia is already preparing in these weeks MasterChef Senior, a special that pays tribute to an entire generation and that will present a fun competition in kitchens between a group of highly experienced apprentices“, explain sources of the producer to Watch TV. “The special will arrive in the coming months on TVE“.

Possible full season

As reported by FormulaTV, this special would serve to rehearse the arrival of a full season. The production company expects to record this program in October and to be able to broadcast it in the coming months on La 1. All these deadlines could be affected by the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic that our country suffers.

As always, the demanding jury formed by Pepe Rodríguez, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Jordi Cruz will be in charge of choosing the applicant who will become the first Senior MasterChef in our country. The special will arrive on TVE in the coming months.

