‘Masterchef Junior 8’: this has been the massive casting in Madrid

The children’s culinary talent, produced by TVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia, is looking for the best junior chef in Spain. The eighth edition has broken all registration records in its casting. Of course, part of the tests, especially in Barcelona, ​​has been done virtually due to the pandemic.

This week the last selection of the best registered in the Madrid casting has been made with a face-to-face test of plated at the NH Madrid Ventas hotel. Children from the community itself have come to the capital, but also from Castilla-La Mancha, Navarra, the Basque Country, Galicia …

Almost 11,000 children have signed up for castings for children’s culinary talent, a “historical record”Of participation in the history of the contest. After passing through Valencia, Seville and Barcelona, ​​virtually, -to the little ones between the ages of 8 and 12 who show up, it does not stop them that this year they have to appear at this eighth edition with gloves and a mask and keeping their distance from security or the fact that this year there are more children participating than ever.

The last stop to find candidates has been Madrid, where directly from their homes, younger people who have never wanted to put their culinary skills into practice and demonstrate that they deserve to enter the competition. His dream: to become Lu’s successor, winner of the seventh edition.

The kids won’t make it to the final show without cooking live, but for now, the show’s chefs aren’t trying their dishes for the first time. So how are the kids who pass the test chosen? “The process is exactly the same: the plating they present is valued, we asked them for the recipe, but the dish itself cannot be tested because we do not have the necessary sanitary guarantees and we cannot allow that we could all end up intoxicated. To supply that, the boys go through a test divided between 8 and 10 years old and between 10 and 12, in which they answer thirty questions about culinary knowledge. Then we give them the spoons and they end up cooking ten by ten, with two managers in charge of them and always under the weight of sanitary regulations”Explains Esther González, casting director of Shine Iberia, the producer responsible for Masterchef.

“The historical record of this year’s participation confirms that during the coronavirus pandemic, children have cooked more than ever“Says Esther. “In addition, the candidates are boys and girls with a very high level, who have shown that they are capable of preparing great dishes such as Chocolate tears with orange cream, Tacos de oreo with strawberry ice cream, Pork meatballs and cuttlefish with peas or Tartar of salmon with fake soy caviar”González explains to us.

When asked what kind of boy goes to the casting, its director is clear: “There are so many children from all over Spain that there is everything and quality cooks. Children of celebrities come who have passed through our Masterchef Celebrity, children or relatives of anonymous contestants and children of unknown parents. It shows that it is a very familiar program and a good sign is the fact that your children participate after you have participated. That means that your time in the program has been very good. Furthermore, we try to make parents and children aware that the important thing is to participate. Not everyone can take a spoon or a medal, but everyone who has participated in the casting takes a consolation prize, which is an exclusive shirt that says “I entered the casting of Masterchef“That only they have. And even so, it is very sad to have to choose between the little ones. But of course, it has to be this way“Explains the casting director. “When someone starts crying, I tell them: If you play tennis, do you always win the cup?”. And they understand it. So much so that we have children who first appeared at the casting when they were eight or ten years old and have returned with twelve”.

Melani Olivares’s daughter

In the queue in Madrid we meet precisely the actress Melanie Olivares, whom we will see in the next season of Masterchef Celebrity And, logically, with such a stick, such a splinter, his daughter Manuela and his niece Adriana, both eight years old, did not want to be left behind. “I’m going to plate some tiger mussels“, Adriana overtakes us and Manuela makes us long teeth with her”pumpkin cream with its crispy powder on top” The two girls have been in the camp of Masterchef this summer and they have had a blast, in addition to cooking a lot. “They are better cooks than me“Says a total Melanie madrasah.

When asked if Manuela wants to become a cook or follow in her mother’s footsteps, the little one is clear: “When I grow up I want to be an actress like my mother, but I also like cooking a lot. It is not incompatible“, The daughter of the police station Eva Aguirre tells us boldly in” Lost “.

Iraya has arrived in Madrid from Eibar (Guipuzocóa) is 9 years old and has presented a plate of cheeks. “I love to cook and my family says I am a good cook, so I decided to sign up for the Masterchef junior casting and it was my aunt who helped me with the procedures”.

Another Basque girl, who is also going to plaster cheeks is Maggie. She is 9 years old as Iraya, but lives in Donosti (San Sebastián). “My grandfather was a chef and at home, both my mother and father like to cook, but I helped my mother more because I have a ten-month-old sister and when my mother takes care of her, I follow the steps that she takes in the kitchen. goes saying”.

Elisa, who likes to be called Eli, is from Pamplona and is 11 years old. She has plated a three-chocolate cake that looks great, with a homemade cookie dipped in chocolate on top. “The culinary hobby comes from my mother and my sister. She likes to cook a lot and I saw her and pointed her out to me since I was eight years old. My father, on the other hand, only knows how to make fries and little else“He says with a smile.

Alejandra, who is 8 years old, has come from Astorga (León). “It is my dream to participate in Masterchef and although I am a little scared to come because of the coronavirus, here I am”He tells us when we approach to interview him. She has plated some beef jerky, a pastrami sandwich and a cooked tongue. Almost nothing. The advice of his father, who is the cook of the house, seems to have taken effect.

Nicolás is also 8 years old, a blond boy with a rogue face, largely covered by the mask, who comes from La Rioja. “I have plated a salmon tartar with totopo potatoes (fried in the pan). He explains that in September he will begin to study third grade of Primary and that this summer he has been in the Masterchef camp and has taken a liking to cooking.

Iván is also from La Rioja, specifically from Logroño, but his father is Russian and he has a sister in Ukraine. Iván is 11 years old and will begin to study Sixth Grade Primary next year. “I like to cook thanks to my cousin, who studies cooking and last year she went to Girona to work in a prestigious restaurant”, He explains as he confesses that he makes some sophisticated dish, but at home he usually cooks macaroni and spaghetti normally.

Luca is 11 years old, but he is quite tall and looks more. He has arrived in Madrid from Palma de Mallorca and has decided to serve a steak tartare with all the Mallorcan products. “I started cooking a year ago, he explains, but I wasn’t consistent until the pandemic hit. I have dedicated myself to cooking a different dish every day and it has been a lot of fun cooking with my parents”.

Marta and Ana are two twin sisters, from Madrid, 12 years old, who will start First of ESO in September. They speak with a lot of self-confidence and look like tomo and loin chefs. “At six years old we started cooking with our father, who works in an office but is a very good cook – Ana explains to us – and in the confinement we have improved” Ana presents a prawn curry plating with basmati rice and raisins and pine nuts and a coconut foam. “We have a cutting edge food kit at home and we love practicing”, He explains when we tell him that they are very sophisticated dishes. Marta explains to us that, since they have become fond of cooking, one day they prepare dinner at home, another day they cook the weekend lunch … ”For the contest I have plated a bull tail with mashed potatoes potatoes in the Joël Robuchon style (an internationally renowned French chef) wrapped in a crispy taco. ”

Candela comes from next door, specifically from Aranjuez. She is 12 years old, but she has been cooking seriously since she was 8 years old to accompany her mother, who is good at baking. “Every day I cook lunch with my mother and sometimes dinner. And on weekends we make an elaborate, beautiful, well-presented dish. A gourmet meal to share with the whole family” tells us. Shortly he will begin to study ESO First and he has been presented to the Junior Masterchef casting with an apple cake of different textures (chopped and pureed apple), filled with a cream cheese and inside it has a surprise of salted caramel and custard cream. If I didn’t see it I wouldn’t believe it! For more INRI, she has decorated the cake with some fruits painted in gold and some sheets of caramel from Isomalt. Candela affirms that he prefers to dedicate himself to cooking as a hobby because the profession he wants to dedicate to is Obstetrics. It seems that it is very clear.

Of course, watching the casting in Madrid, you should not miss the final phase of Masterchef junior 8, which will take place at the end of August, in Madrid. There will be the 25 finalists from among the 500 preselected throughout Spain who have already got their spoon of culinary talent. And from those 25 finalists, the 16 contestants who will go to the program will be chosen, which usually is broadcast at Christmas parties. There’s nothing left!

