‘Masterchef Junior 8’: The casting makes a ‘virtual’ scale in Barcelona

Masterchef Junior, the children’s culinary talent produced by RTVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia, has started casting for its eighth edition after exceeding 10,000 entries, a record in the history of the contest.

After making his first stop in Valencia, the casting has virtually arrived in Barcelona, ​​where more than 70 little chefs They have shown and explained their elaborations in detail from their own homes. “Thanks to this technological solution, ‘MasterChef Junior’ continues the selection process in Barcelona, ​​taking all preventive measures against Covid-19” , said Esther González, casting director of Shine Iberia.

Despite the fact that the candidates are between 8 and 12 years old, they have shown that they are capable of preparing great dishes such as’ Chocolate tears amber, orange cream ‘,’ Tacos de oreo with strawberry ice cream ‘,’ Pork meatballs and cuttlefish with peas’ or ‘Salmon tartar with false soy caviar’.

After spending time in Valencia and now virtually in Barcelona, ​​the next stops to find the candidates for the eighth edition of the junior talent will be in Seville and Madrid. From all of them will come Lu’s successor or successor, winner of the seventh edition. Pepe Rodríguez, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Jordi Cruz wait in the kitchens.

The program produced by RTVE and Shine Iberia, which has just delivered the winner’s apron to Ana Iglesias in its eighth edition, heats the oven for the children’s edition while the casting of the Masterchef Celebrity 5 with some kitchens that will give a lot of play.

