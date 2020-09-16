‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’: David Fernandez is the contestant expelled from show 1

David Fernández has become the first applicant eliminated in the new kitchens of ‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’. The actor and comedian has not lived up to the rest of the contestants and he had to hang up the apron for good. After evaluating the candidates’ proposals, Pepe Rodríguez, Samantha Vallejo-Nájera and Jordi Cruz, with the help of chef Dani García, have made a decision. Despite taking a few minutes to deliberate, the judges had it very clear. And it is that the difference of one of the dishes with the rest has been abysmal.

“I have called the plate ‘Amazed face’ because I have seen yours”David admitted in the middle of a tasting while teaching his elaboration consisting of a minced egg, apple, tomato, onion and an attempt at cream with olives.

A nice farewell

“Too bad that the main product that is the olive is not noticeable, I do not know if you have tried it but it is bland and does not taste like olives. What I do see is little work, just a boiled egg, the rest has been chopping and dressing“Pepe Rodríguez harshly valued him before naming him as the first expelled from the edition. a very emotional farewell in which David couldn’t hold back the tears while chatting with Pepe Rodríguez.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I’m the one with the lowest level here“, admitted the actor before letting go of the apron.”I have to learn to manage this tension because this is not my natural habitat“, expressed through tears when having to leave the program.”What I take away is the love of my colleagues. Although he does not seem like a nervous man, I carry him inside“, the humorist, who has won the applause of all his former colleagues, was excited.

The fight between Jordi Cruz and Jesús Castro

Being the first test of the edition, the members of the jury have had no mercy with the most amateur applicants. They have given cane to a large part of the participants who, in their great majority, have mistreated the main ingredient. Definitely, the one who has come out the most scalding has been the actor Jesús Castro who has already had his first run-in with the jury. And it is that he has not taken anything well that they were so harsh with their assessment. “Your two plates are a stone. The cooking level is low and the attitude I have seen is very nervous “, has expressed Jordi Cruz. “You have loaded the beautiful”Pepe added.

The jury was already pissed off because they had seen the actor throw a part of the bonito in the trash. “Do not believe, I caught tail“, he answered nervously. “And you throw it away …”, the judge insisted defiantly. “I threw spine and skin, I did not throw much meat, I really tell you, because the test was also the use“He was struggling to defend himself.

Something that finished teasing the chef and reacted by reminding him that while they were cooking they were aware of everything: “Jesus, we see everything, and chicha too”. “If you say so, it will be like that”the aspirant answered haughtily. It was then that Cruz pulled out his hatchet to mark ground: “You, my friend, What are you looking for here?”. “I am looking to learn a world that I like“, answered the actor.

“Learn, I can give it to you. And argue with me?“, Jordi launched defiantly.”How? If I look for it? No, and you with me?“, the man from Cádiz poked back like a ham knife. The judge finished shaking him with the negative evaluation of his elaborations:”Not much less. But do you want to learn right? Do you know how to learn? With the truth. Your two plates are a stone. The cooking level is low and the attitude that I have seen is very nervous, very insecure. I see you as a brave man and wanting to do very well“. “It’s the first day and I’ve come up tense and nervous“, he excused himself very annoyed.

