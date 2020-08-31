‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’: contestants, premiere date, programs …

Sixteen new celebrities have said yes to the most famous culinary talent on television. MasterChef Celebrity 5 revives engines and has tempted new well-known faces to demonstrate their skills in front of the most demanding judges: Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera. They are sixteen professionals from the world of television, film and entertainment who will put their culinary skills to the test on the program.
One of them will become the successor of Tamara Falcó, winner of MasterChef Celebrity 4, which conquered the jury and spectators in a final that brought together 2,774,000 spectators (25.8% share).
The contestants
The presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva, the former politician Celia Villalobos, the soprano Ainhoa Arteta, the actress Melani Olivares, the comedian and singer ‘La Terremoto de Alcorcón’, the businesswoman Lucía Dominguín, the actress Raquel Meroño and the model Laura Sánchez will join the comedians Florentino Fernández and David Fernández, actors Juan José Ballesta, Jesús Castro, and Nicolás Coronado, ex-cyclist and TVE commentator Pedro Delgado, presenter and talk show host Gonzalo Miró and fashion stylist Josie.
In this report you can get to know each of them a little more.
The contestants of ‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’
Release date
There is still no specific release date, but it will arrive on TVE in mid-September after the adult edition that ended in July as one of the most viewed in history.
We wanted to Masterchef and we have very little left for the doors of the famous kitchen to open again. With the summer about to end, it seems that TVE is already making viewers lose their nerves with a series of advances that we show you in this article.
Confrontation Jordi Cruz and Jesús Castro
This promo shows the preview of the first big encounter of the fifth edition, starring Jordi Cruz and Jesús Castro. “What are you looking for here, discuss with me?”, asks the judge, to which the actor from ‘The Prince’ and ‘Plastic Sea’ responds: “And you with me?”.
