‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’: contestants, premiere date, programs …

Sixteen new celebrities have said yes to the most famous culinary talent on television. MasterChef Celebrity 5 revives engines and has tempted new well-known faces to demonstrate their skills in front of the most demanding judges: Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera. They are sixteen professionals from the world of television, film and entertainment who will put their culinary skills to the test on the program.

One of them will become the successor of Tamara Falcó, winner of MasterChef Celebrity 4, which conquered the jury and spectators in a final that brought together 2,774,000 spectators (25.8% share).