Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau Divorcing After 14 Years Of Marriage

Mary Kay Letourneau (57) & Vili Fualaau (35) the controversial couple are lastly ‘calling it quits’ after their 14 years of marriage.

In 1997, Mary Kay Letourneau caught the eye of the entire nation when it discovered she is having a sexual relationship with one in every of her pupil, Vili Fualaau who was solely 12 years outdated at the moment.

She was charged with little one rape and was sentenced 7 years in jail and was registered as a intercourse offender in Washington state for her relationship Fualaau.

Nevertheless, Letourneau turned pregnant twice with Fualaau kids earlier than he was 15 years outdated and later when Letourneau accomplished her sentence they bought married.

After getting married 2005 each of them settled down in King County, Washington the place they raised their two daughters, Georgia and Audrey.

Nevertheless, within the newest report by PEOPLE, the couple is lastly ending their 14-year lengthy relationship after each of them filed for divorce.

In an interview with PEOPLE, a supply mentioned, “They actually gave it the outdated faculty attempt, they’ve an extended historical past with two youngsters, nevertheless it actually appears to have run its course. They labored actually exhausting to sort things, nevertheless it nonetheless fell aside.”

The Supply added, “The reconciliation simply didn’t work. …They nonetheless love one another very a lot. They’re household and all the time might be. It simply isn’t working, they usually’re going to should name it.”

However Regardless that it appears to be like like they’re lastly separating good, this isn’t the primary time they’ve filed for separation.

That they had additionally beforehand filed for separation in Might 2017 however the couple didn’t full their divorce and tried to “give their relationship one other probability.”