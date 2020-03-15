Marvel Studios Shuts Down Disney+ Shows ‘Loki’ And ‘WandaVision’ Over Coronavirus Concerns

Restrictions on occasions and journey had been cited when the Disney+ sequence The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel shut down manufacturing. The present stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan because the title characters, and is a by-product from the Captain America and Avengers movies.

The present has been taking pictures for months in Atlanta, however they started a brief shoot in Prague final Friday that was to be accomplished in a couple of week. Right now, the studio shut down the manufacturing and known as all people dwelling to Atlanta. No phrase in the meanwhile whether or not the present will return to Prague, but it surely appears unlikely.

Loki will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his function because the God of Mischief from a number of movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked and Sophia Di Martino are additionally within the forged.WandaVision has Paul Bethany and Elisabeth Olsen starring in a take a look at the connection between a mutant witch and an android, set within the 1950s.

Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.