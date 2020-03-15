TELEVISION

Marvel Studios Shuts Down Disney+ Shows ‘Loki’ And ‘WandaVision’ Over Coronavirus Concerns

March 15, 2020
Restrictions on occasions and journey had been cited when the Disney+ sequence The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel shut down manufacturing. The present stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan because the title characters, and is a by-product from the Captain America and Avengers movies.

The present has been taking pictures for months in Atlanta, however they started a brief shoot in Prague final Friday that was to be accomplished in a couple of week. Right now, the studio shut down the manufacturing and known as all people dwelling to Atlanta. No phrase in the meanwhile whether or not the present will return to Prague, but it surely appears unlikely.

Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

