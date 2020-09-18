Marvel finds the perfect actress to play ‘She-Hulk’

We knew that Bruce Banner’s cousin was preparing to disembark in Disney+ but there was expectation to know the actress who would give life to She-Hulk. Marvel has finally announced it. It will be nothing more and nothing less than Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy-winning actress for Orphan Black and that this summer he has participated in the new series of

Perry Mason

.

For those who do not know the world of comics but are interested in film and television adaptations, She-Hulk is the story of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who must receive an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. The little problem? That his cousin is the Hulk and inadvertently passes his powers to him. Wow, he can turn into a huge, strong, green person.















Jennifer Walters is Bruce Banner’s cousin attorney who receives her powers by receiving a blood transfusion





The main difference, however, is that this She-Hulk (or also known as Hulka in Spanish) does not lose intelligence when transforming into its most lethal version rather, he is in absolute control of his character and maintains his personality. Not that Doctor Jekyll y Mr Hyde It represents the Hulk from comic and film.

The signing of Tatiana Maslany has been very well received by Marvel lovers for one simple reason: Anyone who has seen Orphan Black knows that it can do anything that is proposed. In the science fiction series for which she won the Emmy (which, in fact, it was already quite an achievement that she won the approval of the voters with a small series of this genre) she played a multitude of characters. It was a series about clones and she nailed all the versions, even interacting with different versions of herself in one scene.

The adaptation of She-Hulk also already has a scriptwriter and director. In command of the writers room is Jessica Gao, a woman who has already explored her sense of humor in series like Rick and morty. In the direction will be Kat Coiro, who also comes from the field of comedy with works in It’s always sunny in Philadelphia and Dead to me.









The character of She-Hulk first appeared in 1980 when Stan Lee and John Buscema wanted to squeeze the idea of ​​a woman with the same powers as Bruce Banner. The character had a tour of the Marvel universe. She was in The Avengers, the Fantastic Four or SHIELD It remains to be seen if she will also end up forming a squad with other superheroes despite the fact that her initial tour is on television.

And, come on, here are four Tatiana Maslanys! (BBC America)



Now that Walt Disney Studios has an even more global and cohesive mentality with its brands, ensuring for example that The Mandalorian stay true to the spirit of the Star Wars saga while telling a new story, or releasing content like Mulan that I should go to theaters, We can only hope that he will find a way to unite television superheroes with those of the cinema. A She-Hulk with Tatiana Maslany sure deserves it.









For now, actor Mark Ruffalo who has played the Hulk in recent Marvel movies, and whom we could see for the last time in Avengers: Endgame, has already welcomed Maslany into the family. And does this mean that it will appear in She-Hulk nor is it initially to introduce Jennifer Walters and contextualize her as the family of Bruce Banner, her character?









