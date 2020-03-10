Marvel Could Delay Black Widow Due To The Coronavirus

The unfold of the Coronavirus has seen a few of Hollywood’s largest studios rush to guard their investments, with the newest James Bond film No Time to Die pushed again till November, and Disney additionally indefinitely delaying the discharge of Mulan on the all-important Chinese language field workplace. Whereas folks proceed to panic concerning the danger of the virus, the film enterprise is eager to guard their multi-million greenback investments and make it possible for they don’t lose any of their incomes potential.

Without end for the disaster, quite a few excessive profile occasions have been canceled as nicely, together with the European launch occasion for Disney Plus and the South by Southwest movie pageant, which has been canceled for the primary time ever. This has created one thing of a domino impact, with theaters now bracing themselves for the potential of extra excessive profile blockbusters getting pulled from the discharge schedule.

One of many first main summer time films is Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, which is at the moment slated to debut originally of Might. Whereas the studio are publicly claiming that they nonetheless plan to fulfill that date, the current Mulan delay has some folks pondering that the primary installment of the MCU’s Section 4 might find yourself assembly an analogous destiny, particularly given how standard American comedian guide films have turn into within the increasingly-important Asian markets.

As Deadline writes:

“Many within the distribution sphere heard rumors that Disney would transfer Black Widow to Marvel’s Eternals Nov. 6 launch date (and thus that Angelina Jolie film would head to 2021).”

Having simply launched a brand new trailer, it appears as if the advertising marketing campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s standalone journey is beginning to kick into excessive gear, however the worldwide rollout could possibly be slowed and even halted utterly if the unfold of the Coronavirus continues to influence international locations like Japan and China.

We’ll have to attend and see what occurs, however Black Widow seems to be set to be one of many largest field workplace hits of 2020, and Disney and Marvel are possible ready to see how the state of affairs performs out over the following few weeks earlier than coming to a choice, with the superhero motion flick nonetheless virtually two months away from launch.