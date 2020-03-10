TELEVISION

Marvel Comics Writer Dan Slott Says “F*ck You” If You Vote For Donald Trump

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
3 Min Read

Within the current day’s political native climate is as divided as a result of it’s ever been. We’re not in a time the place people maintain their political views to themselves, as social media has given people a platform to voice their concepts – and argue about them. That’s moreover the case with notable figures in Hollywood or the comics commerce, and Marvel Comics creator Dan Slott isn’t any fully completely different. He had a fairly vocal take regarding the current President of the USA, Donald Trump.

In a deleted tweet, the Inconceivable 4 and Iron Man 2020 creator said:

This administration is NOT on prime of this emergency.

They’re ignoring or contradicting their OWN consultants.

Individuals are dying.

And he’s {{golfing}} at his resort AGAIN and profiting off it.

I’m NOT saying f*ck you for voting for him.

I AM saying f*ck you for those who occur to vote for him AGAIN.

Voice actress Susan Eisenberg agreed with the tweet, saying:

This isn’t the first time Slott has gone at Trump:

How do you’re feeling about Dan Slott’s suggestions? Inform us your concepts underneath!

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *