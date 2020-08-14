Martin Scorsese signs for Apple TV Plus: he will create and direct series exclusively

After succeeding with the Irish for Netflix, the filmmaker Martin Scorsese will try his luck at another streaming giant like Apple TV + with the signing of a global agreement to produce and direct different series and films for the apple company through its production company Sikelia Productions.

With this deal, Scorsese has found a long-lasting partner for his projects, and Apple TV + benefits from releasing his fiction films and documentaries, such as An Afternoon with SCTV, another on Fran Lebowitz (author to whom he has already Public Speaking) and a third on David Johansen, leader of the New York Dolls group. As he did with Netflix, Scorsese will first defend the theatrical release and then bring his work to the Apple platform.

Already in May it was announced that Apple, Paramount and the director reached an agreement to jointly address Killers of the Flower Moon, the new scorsese movie and that will feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro as protagonists. Apple will be responsible for financing this film, while Paramount will handle the distribution in theaters of this film before it reaches the Apple TV + platform.

C FlaniganGetty Images

His new movie

In February 2021 Martin Scorsese will begin shooting his new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro. The plot takes place in Oklahoma during the 1920s and revolves around members of the Osage Nation tribe, right after the discovery of oil wells on their land. Its members were killed one by one, and the newly created FBI took up the investigation of the case without waiting for the conspiracy they were going to face.

