Mark Wahlberg picks up the rifle again in ‘Shooter: The Shooter’

Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Whalberg) is an elite U.S. Army ex-shooter who leaves the military after the failure of an unofficial mission. When asked to rejoin, he reluctantly returns to duty, but is tricked again. Despite carrying two bullets and being the target of a nationwide hunt, Swagger plans his revenge.

Fuqua and Wahlberg’s first time together

Shooter: The Shooter is a film based on the novel by Stephen Hunter, Point of Impact, published in 1993. Jonathan Lemkin adapted the book into a film script that Antoine fuqua He took the opportunity to bring this story of revenge to the big screen. Although it did not have bad reviews, this action thriller did not accumulate good figures

The great protagonist of this feature film was Mark Wahlberg that, as a curiosity, it should be noted that a former US marine, who was a shooter in his day, was in charge of training the actor to get into the character’s skin. Shooter: The Shooter It was the first film in which Wahlberg was directed by Antoine Fuqua, but it will not be the last because both will repeat project together in Infinite (2021).

Shooter. USA, 2007. Action. Dir .: Antoine Fuqua. Int .: Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Elias Koteas, Rhona Mitra, Tate Donovan, Jonathan Walker, Justin Louis, Rade Serbedzija.

